Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.98 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $100.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.