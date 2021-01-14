Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

