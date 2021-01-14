SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

SP Plus stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $708.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

