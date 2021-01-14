SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

SP opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $708.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.30. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SP Plus by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SP Plus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

