SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.75. SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 140,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.66.

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

