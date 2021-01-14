SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0027 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $19.78 million and $2.07 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00382030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.02 or 0.04020142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012861 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,279,408,283 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

