Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of DALXF stock remained flat at $$2.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

