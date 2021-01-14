Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DALXF. Desjardins upped their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Spartan Delta stock remained flat at $$2.96 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

