SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 4.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.