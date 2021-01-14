SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.55

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 8181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

