SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Decreased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,646. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.