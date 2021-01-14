SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.92

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.92 and last traded at $152.60, with a volume of 280982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

