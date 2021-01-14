Sreeganesh Ramaswamy Sells 5,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sreeganesh Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 223,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 879,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.