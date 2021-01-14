Sreeganesh Ramaswamy Sells 5,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

