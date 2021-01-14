SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSE has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

