St. James’ Place plc (STJ.L)’s (STJ) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,196 ($15.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,034. St. James’s Place plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.42.

About St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

