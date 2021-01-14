STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 381.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 605,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,332. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

