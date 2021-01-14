STAG Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 378.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

