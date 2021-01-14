Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $77.00

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $73.80. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $78.75, with a volume of 221,430 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.35. The firm has a market cap of £435.12 million and a P/E ratio of -28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,770 ($2,312.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,000.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

