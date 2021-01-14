Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $217.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

