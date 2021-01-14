State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,605 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $20,129,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

