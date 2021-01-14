State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WD-40 by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WD-40 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in WD-40 by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total transaction of $378,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $288.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $222.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

