State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.41. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,069,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

