State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.60 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

