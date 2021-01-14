State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.