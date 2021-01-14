State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,495 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NSA opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

