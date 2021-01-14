State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

