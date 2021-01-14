SteepCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $140,137.75 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $140,137.75 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00537373 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

