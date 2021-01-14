SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $303.50. SThree shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1,440,807 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company has a market cap of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

