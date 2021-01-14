Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.25

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $72.02, with a volume of 42080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,664 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.