STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,421. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

