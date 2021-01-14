Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bloomin’ Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,736% compared to the typical volume of 180 call options.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

