Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post $172.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.40 million and the lowest is $170.37 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $190.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $631.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.65 million to $633.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $714.39 million, with estimates ranging from $714.07 million to $714.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. BidaskClub cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Stoneridge stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a P/E ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $649,539 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 370,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stoneridge by 56.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Stoneridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 987,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

