STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 112,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 132,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

SSKN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

