Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,110 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BWA stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

