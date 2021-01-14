Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 301 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

