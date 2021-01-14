Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 72 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

