Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $340,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

