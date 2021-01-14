Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.73 ($16.16).

SZU stock opened at €12.27 ($14.44) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Südzucker AG has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

