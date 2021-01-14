Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.59.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

SU stock traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,619,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market cap of C$37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

