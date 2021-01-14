Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the December 15th total of 516,800 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUNW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. Analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.