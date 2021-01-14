Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Up 5.1%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 612,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 664,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

