SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $665.19 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $665.19 million and approximately $541.29 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00013952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00376498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.92 or 0.04019154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 182,679,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

