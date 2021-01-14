SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $5,895,732.15 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

Shares of SVMK opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

