Swapcoinz Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $898,280.81 and approximately $309,557.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The Reddit community for Swapcoinz is https://reddit.com/