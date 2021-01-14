Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires Shares of 770 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,767,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.85.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $347.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.86 and a 200-day moving average of $274.18. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

