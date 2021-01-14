Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after buying an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after buying an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after buying an additional 196,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

