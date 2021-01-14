Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

