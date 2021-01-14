Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 3,800 BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BioTelemetry by 370.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BioTelemetry by 25.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

