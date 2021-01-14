Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $357,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

BIZD opened at $13.98 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.